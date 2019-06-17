Sandra Bullock’s stellar work in Netflix’s Bird Box won her an award for Most Frightening Performance at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards. On June 17, the superstar walked up to the stage to receive an award from Gal Gadot for and during her endearing acceptance speech the actress revealed the reason why she signed on to star in the 2018 thriller. The 54-year-old actress who has two children, Louis, 9 and Laila 7, explained they are the reason she chose to play the maternal role.

"My children asked me to make something for them. I knew this was a story I needed to make because it was about family," she explained as she sparkled in a glam strapless top. "When I finished my film, I went to my babies and said, 'Here, Mommy made this for you. and I know you can't see it until you're 21... but you'll know there's nothing I wouldn't do for you.'" Cue the waterworks!

But the emotional speech doesn’t stop there as the Oscar-winning actress continued, “I wanted you to see what a family looks like. Sometimes you are born into a family and sometimes you need to go find it. Sometimes it finds you. No matter how it comes together, when it does, a family is what you fight for, a family is what you protect.”

Back in 2018 the Ocean’s 8 star who adopted both of her children opened up about her family and expressed her beliefs to InStyle Magazine on banning the phrase “adopted child.”

To finish off her I'm-not-crying-you're-crying speech with a grand finale the Hollywood star shared, "Family is what you fight for, what you protect... No matter what, you are my first thought in the morning and my last thought at night. I was put on this earth to protect you. You are my world."