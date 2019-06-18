Maluma reveals what happened after that infamous kiss with a dancer at the VMAs

Maluma is ready to kiss and tell! The 25-year-old’s MTV Video Music Awards wasn’t just memorable because it was the first time he performed his song Felices Los 4 on an American network award show. In fact, it was the infamous moment when he shared a steamy kiss with one of his background dancers that made fans turn their heads. “I don’t know,” he told Paper magazine about the kiss that took him off guard. "It’s like the dancer wanted to have her moment of fame, man."

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE OF MALUMA'S MEMORABLE KISSES

Maluma said he enjoyed the kiss with the backup dancer at the 2018 VMAs even though he didn't expect it

"That sh—t was crazy. But oh well, it was also cool. Things happen for a reason and people talked about it for a while and it was a show that I really enjoyed." What came next? “Nothing happened, we still didn’t go too far.” Maluma’s girlfriend Natalia Barulich agreed. While he’s never been shy about a shirtless selfie or teasing fans on Instagram, the Colombian heartthrob shared that it’s all part of an act.

MORE: Maluma shows off his tattoos (and body) while on vacation with girlfriend Natalia Barulich

In front of the world he’s Maluma, at home he is Juan Luis. “When I get on stage, I transform and become that artist,” the Corazón singer shared. “And when I’m below the stage…I try to be more spiritual and to take more time for Juan Luis.” He continued: “I think I try to separate those two personas because my family deserves it.” Even after all of the surprise kisses and sexy moments, his family isn’t bothered. “I think they trust me,” he shared. “And they know that the majority of decisions I make, I make with their best interest in mind and in my best interest, so I don’t think that I’ve ever gone too far.”

The Mala Mia singer turned heads when he puckered up with the dancer at the end of his performance

MORE: Maluma kisses the love of his life on Mother's Day

Maluma may not be going overboard with certain things, but some of his fans have—the singer opened up about a crazy fan experience that saw two fans sitting on his bed. “The craziest thing was how they got into the room, which is what I still don’t know, I took some photos with the girls, and they left. But they didn’t want to leave.” Honestly, who would want to?