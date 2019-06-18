Following the heartbreaking news of Mexican actress Edith González's passing on June 13, 2019, her funeral took place almost a week after on Monday, June 17. During the religious ceremony held at the San Agustín Parrish in Mexico City, her beloved husband Lorenzo Lazo gave an emotional speech that stood out from what is traditionally read out loud during these somber events. Instead of relaying kind words about his late wife, Lorenzo laid out his speech in the first person to the 30 people who were reportedly present.

VIEW GALLERY Lorenzo remembers his late wife with a moving speech at her funeral

“I am Edith, daughter to Mrs. Ofelia, mother to Constanza, sister to Víctor, aunt to Okume, wife to Lorenzo…” With a broken voice, the widow then paused, which served as a preamble to the closing of this farewell, which was accompanied by thanks and tears from those who, from their places, paid attention to the ceremony. “Today, with these words, we leave her to rest,” he added.

Loading the player...

MORE: Edith González's daughter Constanza writes heartbreaking farewell letter

The Parrish was decorated to evoke the telenovela star's essence – everything from the floral arrangements and photographs, to the surprise detail of hearing the tune of the only song she ever recorded, Mírame a Los Ojos, playing in the background. Within those who were gathered to honor the legendary actress’ life were her mother, her brother and her 14-year-old daughter Constanza, who also wrote a heartbreaking farewell letter to her mom.

VIEW GALLERY He kept his speech brief by giving a statement in the first person

During an appearance on the Mexican TV show, Ventaneando, Victor shared what the letter contained - the teen expressed what an amazing mother Edith had been. “My mom was an amazing person and an excellent mother, she never used her work as an excuse to not be one. When I was a child, I remember that no matter how late or tired she would get home after work, she would kiss me and then the following day, she would never complain if I woke her up to play at 6 in the morning.”

MORE: Edith Gonzalez's cause of death revealed by her family: read the full statement

Lastly, Lorenzo took a moment to speak with the press. “Thank you very much, the media is home to Edith, and you are part of her life...no comments,” he said giving a nod to her famous phrase when chatting with the press.