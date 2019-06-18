Edith Gonzalez’s daughter Constanza writes heartbreaking farewell letter

As fans continue to mourn the loss of Mexican actress Edith Gonzalez – who passed away on June 13 after a battle with cancer – heartbreaking details about her final days are beginning to come to light. There was a particularly poignant moment this week when the star’s brother Víctor Manuel González appeared on TV show Ventaneando to praise his sister for the strength and courage she showed facing her long illness, and also to share a moving letter written by Edith’s 14-year-old daughter Constanza Creel Gonzalez as a final farewell to her mom.

Trying to stay strong, Víctor Manuel explained that Edith said goodbye to her doctor, family and closest friends when she found out her immune system was not responding to treatment.

Smiling as he remembered his sister, he read the emotional text signed by his niece: “My mom was an amazing person and an excellent mother, she never used her work as an excuse to not be one. When I was a child, I remember that no matter how late or tired she would get home after work, she would kiss me and then the following day, she would never complain if I woke her up to play at 6 in the morning.”

Related: Remembering Edith González, the actress' most iconic telenovela roles

Victor Manuel continued: “Just the same, she never used her role of being a great mother as an excuse for not doing her job well. I remember her saying: ‘A resignation letter for an actor is just like death,’ and she always followed that rule. She loved learning new things, whenever we would go traveling she was the best tour guide, if she did not know something, she would ask and learn. She showed me the world, Egypt, Galapagos, Paris, London, Cambodia, Vietnam, India, Peru, Colombia, Canada, Madrid, just to mention some of the destinations, and of course, all of the Mexican Republic.

“I also remember how she used to show me movies I hadn’t seen and I made her listen to music she didn´t know. I remember we watched The Sound of Music like 3,500 times just because it was my favorite film, and how I managed to make her watch The Shining and Psycho, as she was so scared of horror movies.”

Constanza ended the beautiful tribute with reference to Doña Bárbara, one of her mom´s most iconic roles: “When I was four years old, my mum went to Colombia to shoot Doña Bárbara, a new telenovela. And she was Doña Bárbara, the best Doña Bárbara one could be. Mama, Doña Bárbara was a strong, independent and ‘macho’ character, but I would have liked to be half the woman you were, because Doña Bárbara faced the world with hate, but you did it with love. I love you mama.”

Víctor Manuel, Edith´s brother shared the letter Constanza wrote to the audience of Ventaneando TV show