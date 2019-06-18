In case you haven't heard, The Rock has a heart of gold, never being one to shy away from showing his fans how much he loves them. When he was contacted by the family of one of his super fans, Nancy Benvenuto, he took it upon himself to show her just how much he cares for her relentless support.

Loading the player...

Nancy was recently admitted to hospice care and her family wanted to do something extra special for her, so they reached out to the Ballers star for some herculean sized help.

MORE: THE ROCK BUYS HIS MOM A HOUSE FOR CHRISTMAS: GET TISSUES READY FOR THIS TOUCHING REVEAL VIDEO!

Dwayne was on the set of a movie he is currently filming when he decided that he would make his special shoutout to Nancy, also known as “Grammy” by many of her family and friends. With the help of a church filled with some of the actors’ colleagues, he read from the message he was sent. He shared lots of lovely little tidbits about Nancy and her family. The star jokingly adds, “This might be my favorite part: Nancy has always loved all of Dwayne’s movies.”

MORE: DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON'S OLDEST DAUGHTER WANTS TO FOLLOW IN HIS FOOTSTEPS AND INTO THE WWE RING

And the biggest surprise of all? Dwayne enlisted the help from The Unconditional Love Ensemble who were under the direction of their music leader Marianne Lewis from the Agape International Spiritual Center. The ensemble sang a super sweet melody of Amazing Grace in honor of Grammy. The video ended with the entire room chanting “Grammy” in unison as a collective sign of love and support for Nancy.