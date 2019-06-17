Who doesn't love a puppy (well, doggy in this case)?! Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme are all smiles in a sweet new photo A-Rod posted on his social media account, where the former Yankee player reminisces on the good ol' days playing baseball. Pictured between Alex and Emme is a spunky looking doggy, Lady, who knows how to strike a pose between the two! Alex captioned the photo with, "Closest thing I get to playing baseball nowadays is a game of fetch with Lady."

VIEW GALLERY Alex Rodriguez loves to share special moments with his blended family - including their fur baby, Lady! / Photo Credit: @Arod

This is yet more proof of what a happy blended family Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony's family actually is as evidenced most recently by JLo's own sweet shout outs to the two dads. Even though Jennifer and Marc separated in 2011 and were officially divorced in 2014, the singers have continued a healthy relationship for the sake of their two children. Just a couple of weeks ago they stepped out to their children’s graduation ceremony along with A-Rod. Their special outing couldn't have been more congenial, as they proved their main interest is Max and Emme’s happiness and well-being.

Loading the player...

MORE: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony celebrate children's grauation – see the pics

VIEW GALLERY JLo and Marc Anthony ended their relationship years ago, but have remained friends for their twins' Photo: @jlo

The Medicine singer took to social media to dedicate a message next to a sweet video showing Marc’s most endearing, fatherly side – something the public is often not privyed to as the Vivir Mi Vida singer leads a very private personal life. In addition to the clip, Jennifer wrote a message to the man who was her husband for almost ten years, "Happy Father's Day to you Flaco!!! Emme and Max love you soooo much!! Thank you for these two beautiful coconuts!!! Feliz Día Del Padre!!!"

MORE: Mexican actor Erick Elías shares his Father's Day plans and favorite grooming products

Aside from the singer-actress' warm message, Marc received a very special comment from A-Rod, while brief, reflected the great bond that exists between them. "Happy Father's Day, Marc!" he commented under his fiancé's post.

A-Rod: Max and Emme’s best friend and accomplice

Marc wasn’t the only one who received a Father's Day greeting from Jennifer. The Dance Again singer also wrote a nice dedication to her fiancé. Since A-Rod and Jennifer began dating in 2017, the former Yankee has slowly been getting to know her children, and he’s now become their favorite accomplice for fun games and adventures.

Loading the player...

“How lucky are we to have you in our lives...not only do you make us all laugh everyday, you help us to be our best selves with a loving gentle hand. Being there and caring with a consistent presence that doesn’t ever waiver. Macho...I cannot begin to tell you how much you have come to mean to me and Max and Emme!! Seeing the father you are to Tashi and Ella is one of my greatest joys and they are so fortunate to have you to call Daddy!!! We all love you so much!! Happy Fathers Day!!!”

VIEW GALLERY During Jennifer and Alex's two-year relationship, the former Yankee has won over her kids' hearts

In addition to the affectionate message, Jen published a video in which her fiancé appears in his best role: that of a father. The clip shows some of the sweetest moments of the baseball commentator and analyst has shared with his fiancé's children and his daughters, Natasha and Ella.