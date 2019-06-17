Eva Longoria and Roselyn Sanchez are the definition of #bestfriendgoals. The duo are currently promoting their upcoming series Grand Hotel, and if you couldn't tell, they're having a great time. During their visit to The View, the two ladies talked about what it was like working together and—no surprise here—it was an incredibly fun time!

For this project, Eva was working as the show's executive producer and director and when asked by The View's hosts what Eva was like as a boss, Roselyn only had compliments for her best friend. "She's loving and wonderful and demanding, but in a good way," she said. "It's amazing because I'm just comfortable. You know, I got to work and I'm just comfortable. I know I'm respected and appreciated and I’m protected." Eva then quipped: "She has to say that, I scripted it for her," she laughed.

The two women then talked about the environment that Eva created, an environment where it was normal to go on a breastfeeding break. "I produced the show, but I was directing it when my son was two-months-old, so I was breastfeeding and I was behind the camera," Eva shared. "The baby was with me and it was normalized and it was great and when we shot the pilot, Ross’s baby was three-months-old. To have that culture and normalize the fact that we’re women and we can be mothers, but also pursue our careers, was really, really good."

Eva previously opened up to HOLA! USA about the importance of this show, which has Latinx actors. "My big thing is always produce with purpose and the purpose of this is to have representation in front of and behind the camera," she told HOLA! USA. "For not only latinos, for women, for people of color, and we really got to do that on this show."