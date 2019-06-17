Kim Kardashian just captured perfection in photo form! The Keeping up with the Kardashians star shared a sweet picture of her and Kanye West’s sons Saint and Psalm. In the photo, the new mom holds her newborn son, while her three-year-old gently cradles his face and snuggles close to him. “My boys,” the caption read. KimYe welcomed their newborn son via surrogate on May 10. The new image of Psalm comes a little under a week after the KKW Beauty founder shared the first close up image of her little boy.

VIEW GALLERY Kim Kardashian shared a picture of her boys Saint and Psalm Photo: @kimkardashian

“Psalm,” she captioned the photo of the four-week-old baby peacefully sleeping with his hands tucked away behind his back. Kim and Kanye are also parents to North, six, and Chicago, one, who Psalm is a spitting image of. This isn’t the first time Kim has captured little Saint being sweet with his siblings. The reality TV star often shares pictures of her little man sharing special moments with his siblings and cousins.

In May, Kim shared a picture of Saint sitting with his little sister Chi and leaning in to give her a kiss. “My babies are my life,” she wrote. Kim recently opened up about her son who is loving but also “overprotective” of her when it comes to her outfits. “My son is actually so overprotective of what I wear,” she told Us Weekly. “If I wear anything too sexy, he’ll run up to me and go, ‘Mom! Cover. Mom. take that off. He’ll start screaming if my chest is out, or if my legs are out, or if I’m wearing a dress – forget about it, he’ll run a blanket over to me.”

VIEW GALLERY Kim and Kanye's three-year-old son is always snuggling his siblings or cousins Photo: @kimkardashian

The reality TV star added about her sweet little boy: “I’ve never seen someone so overprotective and at three years old, you would think he had no idea. Or he’ll just be like ‘Mom, that looks good. You can wear that.’ He’s so opinionated that it’s so funny.” It looks like little Mr. West has an eye for fashion just like his father. Could there be a future in the family business?