Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres couldn't be more proud, reuniting to see the elder of their sons, Cristian Marcus, graduate from high school as he gets ready to start college in the fall. The famed singer and the gorgeous actress got together to celebrate this major achievement, snapping a photo with the entire family for posterity.

Cristian, center, is ready for college this fall and has the support of his mom Dayanara Torres and dad Marc Anthony, who flanked him at his graduation

On social media the Puerto Rican beauty demonstrated that she couldn't be more thrilled about Cristian's major step forward, and next to a series of photos in which we can see the Vivir la Vida (Live Life) star and Ryan Adrian, the former couple's younger son, joining the teen on his special day. "It's a huge joy to see you grow up, you make us feel so proud of you," the ex-Miss Universe wrote.

"You are and always be my cantito de pan!" Dayanara has told her son

"Not a day passes that you don't surprise me with your talent, making me laugh, your beautiful way of living and your huge, beautiful heart," the dancer continued, before revealing the sweet nickname she has for her handsome son. "You are and always will be my cantito de pan!"

Cristian proudly posed with his brothers in images posted to social media

In Dayanara's pics, we can see her absolutely radiant in a beige floral dress that shows off her statuesque elegance. Cristina was also joined by his tía Jinny Torres and the whole family, including his abuela Luz Delgado. Also present was his brother Chase, who was clearly emotional seeing his brother graduate.

A few weeks ago, Dayanara surprised her followers when she shared the news that Cristian Marcus had been accepted at all four universities that he had applied to. Clearly pleased with his accomplishments, the Mira Quien Baila All Stars judge made a sweet dedication to her son, saying, "How quickly time passes!"

Dayanara visited all four universities where her son Cristian was accepted Video: @dayanarapr

Dayanara went on to express her admiration for her son, showing that he's more than ready to tackle this new and important phase of life. "(He was accepted at two of the universities) with a merit scholarship! Nothing surprises me about my Cristian. I'm so proud of my boy," she wrote.