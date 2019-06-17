Jennifer Lopez shows 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' by honoring Marc and A-Rod on Father's Day

It is no secret that Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have an exemplary relationship. The divorced couple have two wonderfully talented children together, Emme and Max, and both are present in all of their kids’ events, from school functions and festivals to birthdays and just about everything in between.

Of course, Father’s Day in the Lopez-Anthony-Rodriguez family clan (due to JLo’s engagement with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez) was also all-inclusive, with the children and the It’s My Party star celebrating both Marc and Alex. Video after the jump!

Marc Anthony and JLo’s son, Max (11), wrote an adorable and funny card to his dad expressing his love, and JLo honored fiancé Alex Rodriguez with a video montage of happy moments spent together along with a sweet caption.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer’s posts just continue to show the love between the three co-parents. A-Rod wished Marc a Happy Father’s Day on social media, and JLo expressed love to her current beau: “Macho...I cannot begin to tell you how much you have come to mean to me and Max and Emme!! Seeing the father you are to Tashi and Ella is one of my greatest joys and they are so fortunate to have you to call Daddy!!!” As well as her former one: “Happy Fathers Day to you Flaco!!! Emme and Max love you soooo much!!”

Blended family goals, indeed!

