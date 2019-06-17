It has been well-documented that Marc Anthony and his children with Jennifer Lopez have an incredibly sweet relationship. Despite their divorce, Marc and JLo have always put aside their differences and managed to co-parent in a healthy and yes, even inspiring way in order for their children to enjoy time with both.

Over the weekend, Jennifer posted an adorable message on her social media channel honoring both Marc and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, for Father’s Day. The singer, who is currently on her 'It's My Party' tour, shared a clip in which Max hands dad Marc Anthony a Father's Day card he made himself. At the time, Max appears to be around six or seven years of age.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer also posted several pictures of the family together and went on to thank Marc for their beautiful children: “Happy Fathers Day to you Flaco!!! Emme and Max love you soooo much!! Thank you for these two beautiful coconuts!!! Feliz Día Del Padre!!!”

And in case you missed it, JLo and Marc's kids are quite talented themselves - case in point: Emme Muñiz who belted out a tune so beautifully that her mother was rendered speechless during the 'It's My Party Tour' opening night.