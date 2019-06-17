Kylie Jenner proudly shows off scar from horrific accident in new pic

She is a beauty mogul, a reality star and a busy mama… and she's very proud of it! But there is something else Kylie Jenner is proud about, and you wouldn’t guess what it is. In a recent picture she posted on social media with sister Khloé, she has a a big scar on full display on her left leg. The picture shows the gorgeous siblings dressed in metal-pink outfits ready for the launch of the new Koko collection, the makeup range Khloe and Kylie design together for Kylie's brand. However, it's the scar that she's so proud of that draws our attention – and we love how she embraces it.

The sultry photo is not the first time it has been spotted, though, evidence that Kylie is perfectly comfortable with the mark on her thigh. Over the weekend she showed it off in another pic, this time an image related to her role as an Adidas ambassador. No photoshop, no filter! “I love my scar”, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has said in the past.

Kylie has previously revealed how she got the injury. “When I was about five my sister and I were playing hide and seek and I hid inside this really tall-enclosed gate,” she explained during a fan Q&A organized by Celebuzz some years ago. “After a while when my sister didn’t find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg,” Ouch!!! That must have hurt so much!!

Maybe due to such a traumatic experience, the scar has become Kylie´s particular war wound, it´s part of who she is, and that´s why her boyfriend Travis Scott loves it, too. In a video, while shooting the cover for GQ magazine last year, Kylie asked him about the biggest mark on her body. He confidently replied, “On your leg.” Oh, and yes, of course, he knew it was on the left one!