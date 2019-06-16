The comment section of Natalia Barulich's Instagram buzzed on Sunday morning. Maluma's girlfriend got fans talking when she shared a fiery photo of her and the superstar kissing. Although the display of passion was enough to send viewers into overdrive, it was her caption that had gears turning. “Happy father’s day, daddy,” she coyly wrote along with a kiss emoji. Within seconds, this playful post had people wondering if the 27-year-old model was revealing that she might be pregnant.

Maluma's girlfriend Natalia got people talking with this Father's Day photo

While our inkling is that Natalia was merely being frisky, fans immediately began questioning the singer’s longtime love. “Pregnant?” asked many users. In truth, Natalia could also be calling the Colombian singer daddy since he’s the father to two dogs, Bonnie Clyde, whom he affectionately refers to as his kids.

Maluma and Natalia have been dating since 2017

In the past, Maluma has broached the topic of fatherhood to HOLA!, revealing that nothing would make him happier than becoming a dad. "I want to be a young father, but not yet. I still have many things to do,” he candidly said. “My career is starting, and I am living wonderful things. I have to burn stages and prepare to give all the love to a child."

The 25-year-old singer also previously shared how much his relationship with Natalia means to him. "She is a very special person for me," he told us. "I love her very much. She came into my life at the right time. It’s the first time people know something about my private life and my relationships – it makes me happy that people know that side of [me]. It’s important that people know I fall in love, suffer, and cry like anyone else."