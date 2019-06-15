Husband Goals: Eric Winters supports wife Roselyn Sanchez at Miss Puerto Rico pageant

Eric Winter showed off his Puerto Rican pride in full force for his wife Roselyn Sanchez. Roselyn was one of the special judges at the Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2019 pageant in San Juan where Madison Anderson, a Puerto Rican-American, was crowned winner.

Loading the player...

MORE: ROSELYN SANCHEZ FILLS EVA LONGORIA IN ON HER SECRETS ABOUT FAMILY, LIFE AND FITNESS

Eric was in the audience as Roselyn took center stage to perform her pageant judge duties in a dazzling statuesque Grecian inspired gown with a slit. Eric was seated steps away from his wife was able to catch all the action straight from the front row.

MORE: ROSELYN SANCHEZ SPEAKS ABOUT THE LIFE-CHANGING EXPERIENCE SHE SHARED WITH EVA LONGORIA

Loading the player...

After the pageant, Eric and the family (daughter Sebi rocking a fashion forward leopard one piece) enjoyed some much needed rest and relaxation on the beautiful beaches of Puerto Rico. Here’s to more moments with this beautiful family!