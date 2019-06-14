Talk about a blazing bikini moment! In a recent turn of events, Shakira took her fans' breath away when she shared one very sensual video. In the clip – which has more than ten million views - the Colombian beauty appears modeling a sexy, neon pink bikini featuring bold fringe cascading from her top and bottoms. Interestingly, the bright design was made by the singer, who proved that her creativity is not only limited to music, but also to the world of fashion.

With her famous hip movements, Shak boasts her creation, which immediately captured the attention of her fans. "What do you think about this swimsuit that I designed," wrote the Chantaje singer next to the short clip.

It appears as though the Barranquilla Native was fascinated by her own swimsuit design as hours later the mother-of-two shared another snap in which she wears the fringed little number. It's evident the hot pink suit can easily be seen as a hot trend for summer. "Ok ... last picture in a bathing suit ... for now. Only one question: who wants me to design one for you?" she added next to the photo.

The 42-year-old sizzled in a hot pink bikini designed by the singer herself

How she maintains her silhouette

At 42, Shakira not only boasted a sexy bikini but also her stunning silhouette, which is a result of a healthy diet, as well as a series of routines that keep her in shape. Thanks to a wide range of activities – including boxing, cardio, spinning, dance, and tennis – the Colombiana remains active and radiant.

Rather than sticking to a single workout, Shakira loves to switch it up

Unlike many celebrities who tend to focus on a single workout, the singer shared she prefers to have several options. "I change every day, so I don’t get bored. I do a little boxing, a little dance, sometimes tennis or I go to the gym, " the artist told HELLO Fashion.

Recently, Shakira took to social media to share one of her new sports interests: boxing. With a pair of boxing gloves and a whole lot of attitude, Gerard Piqué’s gal showed off her skills, proving she can make some good jabs.