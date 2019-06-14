Why Mindy Kaling is keeping the identity of her baby's father a secret

Mindy Kaling might be “open” on social media, but when it comes to the paternity of her daughter, Katherine, the actress’ lips are sealed. The Late Night writer discussed her reason for keeping the identity of her baby’s father private in a new interview with The New York Times. “My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” Mindy shared.

Mindy explained why she is not revealing the father of her daughter just yet

The Office alum, 39, keeps her daughter largely out of the spotlight—and when she does post on social media, she avoids sharing photos of Katherine’s face. The Mindy Project star, who gave birth in December 2017, is admittedly surprised by how much she enjoys being a mother.

“I did not think I had a big maternal instinct,” she confessed. “I’m very impatient, and having a baby requires an amount of patience that I was worried about. But they don’t tell you that the thing will look so much like you, and do things that are so sweet and adorable, that you’ll naturally not have the same impatience that you would have with a stranger or someone who works for you.”

While motherhood, particularly the first three months, proved to be “very funny” and “at times very gruesome,” the Hollywood star has no plans (as of now) to use the subject for future projects. Mindy explained, "I don’t know that I would ever write about it. I do think that a child appreciates you for none of the things that you are proud of.”

She continued, “The qualities in my life that I’m really proud of, like being a funny writer or a good dresser or a great boss or a good listener — I don’t know that my daughter loves me for any of those reasons. To her, my value is something completely different.”