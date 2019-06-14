It’s been a busy 2019 for Peruvian-American actress Isabela Moner. The soon-to-be 18 year-old continues to rise in her acting career and will soon be appearing on the big screen for the live-action adaptation of Dora the Explorer: Dora and the Lost City of Gold. The brunette beauty stars in the lead role alongside big names like Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria and many more. Moreover, she stuns on the new cover of Porter magazine’s Women in Hollywood issue next to Olivia Wilde, Cynthia Erivo, Zazie Beetz, Reed Morano and Florence Pugh.

Isabela explained she hopes to "play any kind of Meryl Streep-type situation"

Speaking to the fashion glossy, the gorgeous Peruana revealed her one goal in her career: “to confuse people – I never want to be put in a box,” she said. Isabela’s reply to what she would like her IMDB bio to read in 20 years’ time ties in with today’s multi-hyphenate views. ‘Confusing career, but very well rounded.’ I want to be able to play any kind of Meryl Streep-type situation, because she’s so versatile,” she said.

The Peruvian-American actress stars in the live-action Dora and the City of Gold alongside Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria, Michael Peña and more

The Evita star also shared her two-cents on why she finds it to be more important to have representation behind the camera rather than in front of it. She explained, “Yes, because those people are the ones making the decisions, and it’s up to them to choose whether or not to look at only Caucasian actresses, black actresses or Hispanics."

She continued, “Even writers will write what they know. I don’t blame the writers because they don’t know my culture, [but] by including more [diverse] writers, that will make it easier, because you’re just speaking your truth.”

As for the one thing she would like to change in Hollywood? “I dislike the praise that comes with being someone who is minorly successful in the industry and wish we were treated like regular people with jobs,” she confessed. “There’s a lot of baggage that comes with wanting to act, and I wish it were considered a normal job.”