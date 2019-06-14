Britney Spears granted 5 year restraining order against ex-manager Sam Lufti

Britney Spears has been granted a permanent restraining order against her former manager Sam Lutfi. The Los Angeles Superior Court concluded that the 44-year-old is ordered to stay away from the Opps I Did It Again singer, her mother, Lynne, her sister, Jamie-Lynn, her two sons, Sean and James, and her father, Jamie, who has been appointed the head of her conservatorship for the last 11 years. Sam has been ordered to stay 200 yards away from the listed parties and to refrain from posting disparaging statements about them online for the period of five years.

Photo: Getty Images

The decision was made by Judge Brenda Penny, after hearing testimony from Sam and Britney’s father Jamie. The order is the extended version of one that was filed in the same case last month. As part of a temporary restraining order, set at the beginning of the month, the same regulations were put into place. After the agreement was reached, Sam’s attorney Marc. S. Gans told E! News in a statement that they would be working to appeal the decision.

MORE: Britney Spears addresses concerns about her health

“We are disappointed in the result,” he said. “We feel this is overly broad and violates Mr. Lutfi’s constitutional rights.” Sam was removed from the Baby One More Time singer’s life in 2009. The family was also able to get a three-year restraining order granted at the time. The Spears family alleges that since, Sam has had his over 41,000 social media followers send unkind messages to the pop star and has sent threatening text to the family.

The Baby One More Time singer recently checked out of a mental health facility and hs been living the good life Photo: @britneyspears

MORE: Britney Spears says she needs "me time" as she is treated at mental health facility

Britney, who was released from a mental health facility last month, didn’t let the news shake her. The 37-year-old has been living her best life. Giving tours of her walk-in closet and showing off her toned abs on lavish getaways with boyfriend Sam Asghari.