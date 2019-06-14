It’s been 15 years since Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling starred in the romantic film The Notebook. The Nicholas Spark novel turned film quickly became a classic tearjerker we’ll likely be watching for many, many years to come. And now, the musical adaptation of the novel is taking to the stage. The High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens was tapped to play “middle” Allie, the main protagonist. Indeed, the star is returning to her musical roots as she will lead a staged reading of the musical variation of the 2004 film.

Vanessa was tapped to play the leading role in the musical adaptation

It’s no surprise the 30-year-old star, who impressed critics with her stellar performances in Grease: Live and Rent: Live, was chosen to lead the staged reading of Ingrid Michaelson, an American singer-songwriter and actress, and American writer Bekah Brunstetter. In a previous statement, Ingrid shared her thoughts about the exciting new project, “When I was approached about working on Notebook, I had to excuse myself and go to the bathroom and cry and come back into the meeting.”

MORE: Vanessa Hudgens on her relationship with Zac Efron – he helped keep her stabilized and grounded

She continued, “I have loved the movie and the story for so many years now that the idea of turning it into a musical overwhelmed me. The concept of unending devotion and love wrapped up in memory and family is something very close to my own personal life… I cannot wait for the world to hear these characters come to life in a musical way.”

On June 10, the gorgeous brunette was spotted on a date night with her boyfriend Austin Butler

And speaking of romance, earlier this week the Second Act star was spotted on a date night with her boyfriend Austin Butler during The Dead Don’t Die New York premiere. On June 10, the singer-actress stepped out to the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan looking stunning with ultra sleek and glossy locks and sharp all-black ensemble.

The 30-year-old returns to her musical senses after starring in Grease: Live and Rent: Live

MORE: Jennifer Lopez gave Vanessa Hudgens priceless career advice

The Notebook reading will be a one-time event to take place at Vassar College's Martel Theater on June 23, 2019.