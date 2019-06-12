You've seen her paintings, witnessed her iconic brows, but have you ever wondered what Frida Kahlo's voice sounded like? Well, thanks to The National Sound Library of Mexico, you can now hear the Mexican artist's voice. In a statement released by Mexico's Department of Culture, they may have found what could be the only known recording of Frida's voice.

According to the statement, the recording was found in the pilot episode of El Bachiller, a 1955 radio show, where they highlighted the work of Diego Rivera, Frida's husband who was also a muralist. "Have you ever imagined how the voice of #FridaKahlo could have sounded?" Fonoteca Nacional, the sound library, asked in a social media post. "Now we can get to know her through her voice."

You can listen to the full audio recording below:

Although the question of whether or not it's actually her voice is still up in the air, the sound library concluded it most likely it because during the episode, it is pointed out that the painter's voice "no longer exists." It is like the audio was recorded between 1953 and 1954, before passed away in 1954. In the audio, the painter is heard describing her husband's works "with a literary language."

In the statement, Secretary of Culture Alejandra Frausto says that various institutions will continue to work and analyze the sound file to "determine if it is indeed the voice of Frida Kahlo." If it turns out to be her voice, this would be the only known recording of the Mexican painter's voice.

The best part of this news is that there are still 1,300 tapes in the collection that still need to be analyzed, so more recordings of Frida's voice could still be out there.