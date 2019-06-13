Cassie Ventura announces she is pregnant, 8 months after split with Diddy

It’s Cassie, Alex and soon a baby girl. Me and You singer Cassie Ventura and her boyfriend Alex Fine are expecting their first child. The 32-year-old singer and the personal trainer shared the news with their followers on the evening of June 12. “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl. Love You Always & Forever.” Next to the beautiful announcement was a picture of Alex and Cassie posing in a car, with little baby shoes hanging from the rear-view mirror. The proud future father shared his joy with a sweet comment under the announcement. “Love both of you to the moon and back millions of times.”

Cassie and Alex Fine announced that they are expecting their first child – a baby girl Photo: @mikemillerphoto

Famous friends such as Khloé Kardashian, Lala, and Naomi Campbell sent sweet messages of congrats to the pair. The news of Cassie’s pregnancy comes eight months after her split with longtime boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs. The Long Way to Go singer and the rapper split in October, after ten years together. Cassie and Alex, who is a celebrity trainer, confirmed their romance in December.

The 26-year-old athlete celebrated the special news of fatherhood with a series of letters dedicated to Cassie and their unborn child. After sharing a list of promises for his leading lady, Alex wrapped with a sweet message. “You two are my greatest loves I have and will ever have. I cannot wait for the rest of our lives together and to raise a beautiful happy child in our beautiful happy life.” In the post dedicated to his daughter, Alex shared a list of sweet things he plans one sharing and doing for his baby girl.

"I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy’s little girl. I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You’re perfect to me and always will be.” Cassie and Alex have yet to share the due date of their little girls. Keep your eyes peeled for more aww-worthy announcements from the super cute couple.