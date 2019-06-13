Rob Kardashian and Natti Natasha fans are losing it! Following a cute exchange of words on social media between the 32-year-old Kardashian family member and the Dominican singer, fans began to comment on their mini convo. On June 12, the gorgeous 32-year-old shared her music video for her hit La Mejor Version de Mi to which Rob made it clear he is a fan of. The father-of-one commented, “My favorite song” followed by a crying face and devil emoji. Now, here’s where things get steamy.

The Dominicana and Rob have been exchanging sweet messages since the beginning of June

The singer, who didn’t ignore his comment, replied “I know” with a pink heart and arrow emoji. Cute, right? Of course, their fans couldn’t get enough of their exchange and immediately began commenting things like, “I’m living for this!” and Y’all would make such a cute couple!”

Some of them even expressed how they’d love to see a Latina join the Kardashian-Jenner family. “Yassss get it!!! I’m ready to see a Latina take the Kardashian nameeeeee,” she wrote.

Rob couldn't help leaving a comment on Natti's music video for La Mejor Version De Mi

But this isn’t the first time the only male of the Kardashian siblings leaves Natti a shoutout. On June 3, he got her attention after she shared a steamy mirror selfie, and he wrote, “Oh, hi.” Natti’s response to his salute was a re-post of a video featuring his two-year-old daughter Dream whom he shares with Blac Chyna. “Princess…God bless her,” she wrote.

Back in 2016, Rob and Blac Chyna whose real name is Angela Renee White made their love official, however, their time together became a tumultuous relationship filled with ups and downs. Nonetheless, reality t.v. star and the model became engaged and welcomed their baby girl on November 10, 2016. Meanwhile, Natti was only rumored to be dating Don Omar a couple of years ago.

But as to whether these two are simply staying in the friend’s zone? TBD!