While fans hoped the rumors of her demise that swirled on Thursday morning were false, beloved Mexican actress Edith Gonzalez, who famously battled cancer, has died. Mexican journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda confirmed the news about the 54-year-old telenovela star's death.

Mara Patricia gave a few details about Edith's tragic loss, revealing in a telephone interview with Televisa morning show HOY that the star had passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning at the Ángeles Interlomas hospital in Mexico City. She said that actress Leticia Calderón, one of Edith's closest friends, was the person who confirmed the information first hand and asked that Mara be the one to break the devastating news.

No cause of death has yet been confirmed, but it is speculated that it is related to the ovarian cancer with which she was diagnosed in 2016. The National Association of Actors, to which many of the actress' friends belong, would like her to lie in state at the Jorge Negrete Theater located in the Mexican capital.

In 2017, Edith graced the cover of HOLA! Mexico with her husband Lorenzo Lazo and said she was living, not fighting, as she faced her illness, emphasizing: “I am not a warrior, I am a lover of life.”