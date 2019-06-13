Sasha Obama graduates high school as proud parents Michelle and Barack look on

It was a proud moment for the Obama family as their youngest daughter, 18-year-old Sasha graduated from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. Michelle and Barack Obama were present at the ceremony, which was held on Sunday June 9, on the grounds of the school. Sasha wore a pretty white dress for the occasion. There were no photos from the event, altough the former first daughter was featured showing off her style in the official class photo.

The youngest Obama is featured in the second row from the back on the left in the picture which was shared with the following message from commencement speaker Shelia Johnson: “Life has never been about you or about me. Life and all that matters within it has always been about us.... Congratulations to the Class of 2019! We can’t wait to see the great things you will do!” The Obamas weren’t the only high profile guests in attendance. Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden were also on hand to watch his granddaughter (and Sasha's best friend) Maisy graduate.

Sasha is now poised to enter the next exciting chapter of her life. It is being reported that the the recent graduate is due to enroll in the University of Michigan, though there’s been no official confirmation from the Obama camp. Meanwhile big sis Malia is currently based in Boston, Massachusetts while she studies at Harvard University. The 20-year-old is coming to the end of her second year.

Just like other families, Sasha put her parents through “senior year drama.” The teenage Obama attended prom (sans embarrassing moments with dad we hope), and spent the year prepping for her next chapter. In October, Michelle got candid about Sasha’s college prep. “We have a senior in high school, so it’s all the drama that goes with it. Senior year is quite intense because it’s testing, it’s applications, it’s grades. We’re riding that wave with our senior.”