Bradley Cooper is stepping out after his (sigh) split from Irina Shayk. The celebrity couple, who dated for four years, ended their relationship after weeks of reports surfaced claiming they were "hanging on by a thread." This is the first time the 44-year-old actor makes a public appearance post-split, and it seems it was a boys' night that brought the actor out.

Bradley Cooper was spotted out with a few friends at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles on Monday night after splitting from Irina Shayk

The Hangover actor was spotted hanging out with a few friends at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday night. According to Entertainment Tonight, Bradley was in good spirits and was at the celebrity hotspot for about two hours. "He looked really upbeat and chill, as if he didn’t have a care in the world,” the source said. “He didn’t appear to be stressed or sad.”

MORE: Irina Shayk pictured smiling, rocking a stylish post-breakup look amid Bradley Cooper split

Loading the player...

The A Star is Born actor opted for a casual look with a red track jacket, jeans and Nike sneakers. And if you care, which we do, his hair seemed to be wet. "There were a lot of people going in and out around that time, but we saw him exit with some friends," the source added.

This public appearance comes after Irina made her post-split debut by posting pictures of her trip to Iceland. One features her sitting on some icelandic rocks with literals icebergs in the distance, while the other sees her sporting a sultry swimsuit with a lush, green backdrop.

The 44-year-old actor and Irina split after four years together

The pair have reportedly been having relationship problems and were trying to work things out for their two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. According to People, the pair are now on amicable terms, and are in the midst of working out the shared custody plans for Lea.