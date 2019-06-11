Enrique Iglesias took concertgoers at a show in New Mexico completely by surprise by opening up about his relationship with Anna Kournikova. The singer and the former tennis star are parents to Lucy and Nicholas, who made their entrance in December 2017. They have been together for 17 years and have had their share of ups and downs, as Enrique revealed while he was on stage. The Súbeme La Radio singer told the audience about a rocky patch the couple encountered during their romance. "I've been with my girlfriend for 17 years. We've had good times and bad times," he revealed. "Moments when I wanted to end it. (When I thought) 'I can't take it anymore."

The 44-year-old told of a time when Anna - whom he met while filming the video for his single Escape in Miami in 2001 - decided to break up with him, and to win her back, he wrote Enamorado Por Primera Vez. Clearly, the romatic gesture worked - the couple are still together and happier than ever in this new chapter of their lives as parents. "There was one time - well two times actually - that she told me 'that's enough, I'm done.'," he explained. "And I remember - and this is the truth - that I wrote this song to say sorry. Writing is my therapy."

The personal confession was a rare moment from the Spanish singer, who likes to keep his cards close to his chest. The star has always taken care to keep his private life out of the spotlight - Anna's pregnancy sailed by under the radar and the birth announcement of the twins took fans completely by surprise. A few months after they were born, Enrique broke his silence during a concert in Budapest, Hungary, and spoke about his joy at being a first-time dad and how much he loved his partner.

"I became a father 12 weeks ago," he told the crowd. "And I can absolutely tell you two things, without the slightest doubt, I love my babies. Actually, three things, I love my girl, and I love you guys for being here tonight."