Roselyn Sanchez speaks about the life-changing experience she shared with Eva Longoria

Style, smiles and major stars were all in attendance at the Grand Hotel cast screening party at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami on June 10, 2019. One celebrity and Latina Powerhouse that arrived looking gorgeous to the swanky soirée was the show's star and HOLA! USA May cover star Roselyn Sanchez. She spoke to us about her experience filming with longtime BFF and Executive Producer Eva Longoria, why working alongside Eva felt so different this time around, and of course, spilled all the details about her character Gigi Mendoza.

"I play a super highly-educated Latina woman, so I'm hoping that if anything, it inspires," Roselyn told HOLA! USA. Besides hosting the grand event, the Fontainebleau is also the location where the show is set and filmed. The show tells the story of the last family-owned hotel in Miami Beach and sees a "contemporary, fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story." There's beautiful locations and even more beautiful people.

For more on the highly-anticpiated series, check out the Hola! USA exclusive video below:

Grand Hotel also includes a cast full of newcomers, incllduing Denyse Tontz (The Fosters), Bryan Craig (General Hospital) and Anne Winters (13 Reason’s Why).

The series premieres on Monday, June 17 at 10pm EST on ABC following The Bachelorette.