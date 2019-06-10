Paris, the city of lights... but also the city of lovers. Many couples have been shot by Cupid's arrow while wandering the charming boulevards of the French capital. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are not an exception; they also share a very special memory linked to the city. Four years after their first encounter, there is absolutely no doubt they are more in love than ever – you can tell by the picture the tennis player recently shared! Serena and Alexis look into each other’s eyes, completely loved up, while he embraces her under the dim lights of the Parisian streets.

VIEW GALLERY

The Peninsula Hotel is Serena's second home whenever she visits Paris. And this exclusive location is also the silent witness of the tennis player and the internet entrepreneur's love story, including the sweet anecdote she wrote alongside the picture, from the beginning of their relationship: “Remember when I asked you to tell me a story at 2am outside our hotel? Then I fell asleep standing in your arms,” she posted. Her sister Venus couldn't resist commenting: "Aaawww!!”, while Alexis, jokingly replied: “I tell the best stories.”

VIEW GALLERY

RELATED: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's fairy-tale wedding album

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in November, 2017, two years after they met by chance at Rome's Hotel Cavalieri. Alexis sat at a table close to where Serena was dining with her friends and he immediately fell for her. After several attempts to start a conversation, Serena finally invited him to sit with them, and the rest is history!

RELATED: Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia´s cutest mommy-daughter moments

VIEW GALLERY

In September 2017, two months before their wedding, the couple's daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr made her arrival. The beautiful baby girl has stolen her parents' hearts and also the spotlight on social media!