See Jennifer Lopez in a candid moment with her 'girls' backstage at 'It's My Party' tour

It’s Jennifer Lopez’s world and we’re all living in it! The singer-actress officially kicked off her It’s My Party: The Live Celebration Tour on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Forum in Los Angeles for what’s meant to be a literal on-stage party in honor of her upcoming birthday. The triple-threat turns 50 on July 24, 2019, but one could never guess from the looks of her incredible body and jarring dance moves. Following one of her stellar performances, JLo shared a post-show snap featuring her daughter Emme, 11 and Alex Rodriguez’s daughters, Ella, 11 and Natasha, 14.

In the pic, the mother-of-two is seen wearing a custom mustard-colored ensemble, meanwhile Emme and Natasha are twinning in red sweatsuits. There’s no question 2019 has proven to be a memorable year for the Medicine singer and her soon-to-be husband. Not only will she be celebrating her fifth decade alive with a mega concert tour in the middle of planning a wedding, but JLo’s twins which includes her son Max, 11 and Alex’s younger daughter, Ella recently graduated from elementary school.

The Selena actress and the former Yankee were both enthused by their children’s accomplishments sharing photos of their pre-teens as proud parents often do. Max and Emme’s father, Marc Anthony, was also part of the festivities and even appeared in one of the snaps.

That same week, the Bronx native was honored with the CFDA Fashion Icon Award. JLo and Alex headed to the Brooklyn Museum where she gave a heartfelt speech where she thanked those who helped shape her along the way and acknowledged the iconic Versace dress.

“I’ve been a little sentimental lately because this is a special year for me personally. I’m about to start a tour in celebration of a big birthday—you don’t have to say it out loud! We know! It’s also the 20th anniversary of my album On the 6, and yes, it’s almost been 20 years since that green [Versace] dress," she said.