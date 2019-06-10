Rihanna has “love on the brain” when it comes to her boyfriend of two years, Hassan Jameel. During a one-on-one talk with her Ocean’s 8 co-star, Sarah Paulson, for Interview Magazine, the notoriously private Fenty [F]enom shared with her that she has recently made it a point to carve out time to herself, her business, and her relationships.

During a sit down with Interview Magazine, Rihanna hinted at possibly getting married with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel

The We Found Love singer says, “I never used to be this way. It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it. If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It’d feel like a chore.”

MORE: Yes! Rihanna and LVMH confirm fashion label collaboration

When asked about whether she was in love with Jameel, “The Navy” captain (her version of the Beyhive and Barbies) said, “Of course I am.” A fact that can be confirmed by all their secret European getaways—their most recent to the Amalfi Coast in Italy with a small group believed to be his family.

The most telling moment during the talk was when Sarah asked her if she sees marriage in her future. Below is the entire interaction, which *fans self* hints at possible nuptials:



Paulson: Who are you dating?

Rihanna: Google it.

Paulson: Are you in love?

Rihanna: Of course I am.

Paulson: Are you going to get married?

[Pause]

Paulson: She’s silent!

Rihanna: Only god knows that, girl. We plan and god laughs, right?

“I’ve made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store. I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me," the 31-year-old business mogul told her co-star

In the past, the 31-year-old business mogul has stated that "she gets tired of men," but Hassan's future is shining bright like a diamond. “I’ve made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store. I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, “I need to make time for this.” Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well," Badgalriri explained. "I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous “P,” which means personal days. This is a new thing.”

Rihanna also discussed her deep desire to be a mother someday and how soon her fans can expect her new music. Check out the full interview here.