Baseball legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz is recovering after being shot in the Dominican Republic. The former Boston Red Sox player was struck with a bullet in the back on Sunday, June 9, while he was at the Dial Discotheque in Santo Domingo. After the incident, the 43-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery. According to Felix Durán Meja, a spokesperson for the Dominican National Police, the MLB star was shot in the back by a man who approached the scene on a motorcycle. David’s father, Lee Ortiz, opened up about his son’s condition. “He is resting now. He’s is stable,” he told reporters in Spanish.

David "Big Papi" Ortiz is stable after being shot in the Dominican Republic

The suspects – whose names have not been released – are currently in police custody. There has been no motive for the shooting. The sad news sent waves around the MLB world. Alex Rodriguez, who played for David’s rival team, the New York Yankees, took to social media to react. “Anxiously waiting for more news. In the meantime, only prayers for @davidortiz, Tiffany and their family.”

David’s former team, the Boston Red Sox released an official statement confirming the news with their fans and offering support to his family. “We have offered David’s family all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep them in our hearts.” Pedro Martinez shared his shock, next to a picture of him and David on social media.

“I’m at peace knowing you are out of danger; you’re a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon.” David, who has been married to his wife Tiffany since 2002, is also father to three children, D’Angelo, 14, Jessica, 22, and Alexandra, 18.