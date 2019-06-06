Maluma is currently living his best life in Cabo San Lucas sans shirts. After premiering his new documentary Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré, the 25-year-old was spotted celebrating with some friends and his 27-year-old model girldfriend Natalia Barulich in a mega luxe house down in the Mexican city. We already know that the singer is tatted up, but during this sweet getaway, we got a closer glimpse at all of his tattoos.

©GrosbyGroup While vacationing with his girlfriend Natalia Barulich in Cabo San Lucas, Maluma showed off his body tattoos

In the pictures, Maluma is seen playing a game of ping pong with a friend while sporting a colorful pair of swim trunks. As you can see, his tattoos are on full display. The HP singer previously revealed he got his first tattoo—his stage name Maluma on his left leg—when he was fourteen years old. “I’ve always been open-minded since I was very young,” he shared.

During the vacation, the singer was also flaunting his two arm sleeves. On his left arm, he has the name of his first album Magia, an owl and a large sketch of Buddha. “I’m Catholic, but I love taking the best thing of every religion.” As for his right arm, it's filled with significant details. There's a tattoo of his horse Hercules, a rose, which symbolizes respect for women and four elephants, each of which represents his family. “I want to remind them that even if they [his parents] are divorced, we have to keep together,” he explained.

This luxe trip comes after the premiere of his documentary Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré, which delves into the rise of the singer from the start of his career back when he was still living in Medellín. “This documentary tells so many things that I never thought I would talk about but surely it was worth it," he shared, adding that he is grateful for his fans. "Thank you all for listening to my story. I hope you become inspired and accomplish your dreams as I am doing.”