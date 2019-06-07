Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker are one couple that likes to keep their relationship low-key and out of the public eye, but from what we've seen, they're an absolute power couple. When they're not out trying to save the world, the 40-year-old actress revealed that she and Cory bond over one specific health habit. In an interview with Marie Claire, Rosario revealed that she and Cory are both vegans. “I’m mostly vegan or raw, and my boyfriend [presidential candidate Cory Booker] is vegan," she shared.

"Getting back to it after a break, I feel so much better: I have more energy so I’m more inclined to hike and exercise, and I’m sleeping more soundly, and I’m stronger," the actress explained, adding that turning to veganism has helped her health overall. "It gives me moments every single day to be thoughtful about how I’m feeling and how to continue contributing to my wellness. And it’s so much easier with recipes and alternatives today.

She was previously a vegan, but gave up the lifestyle for some time. Still, she thinks she's now in it for the long haul, especially with her boyfriend also being a vegan. "I ate like this back in the day and that was tough. I can understand why I gave the lifestyle up for awhile," she said. "But now that I’m back into it, I might be a lifer.”

During her interview, the Daredevil actress also opened up about how keeping the Earth clean should be a priority. “We should think about what a privilege and honor it is to just be in awe of [this planet]," she stated. "There’s a growing conversation about farming and farming methods, and just being really mindful of how we interact with our environment—from using less water to removing pesticides to soil regeneration, which helps us to relieve our carbon footprint. We have to be more aggressive about supporting our environment. We can’t survive without it, but it can survive without us.”

Rosario's boyfriend New Jersey senator Cory Booker (and presidential candidate for 2020) also shares her vision of a clean Earth. she previously revealed that she's excited for people to see. "It’s been beautiful to look at this country and look at the possibilities of it through his eyes," she said. "I’m just excited for people to hear what that vision is and excited for him to debate it up there civilly and gracefully and beautifully as he has chosen his campaign to be, and it’s going to be a really powerful time and so I’m excited about it.”