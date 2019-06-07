Marc Anthony is dancing his way to the big screen with role in 'In the Heights'

Get ready to see Marc Anthony return to the big screen. The Vivir Mi Vida singer is set to star in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical In the Heights. The Hamilton creator took to his social media to let the musical cat out the bag. “Okay I actually can’t hold it in anymore. Sonny’s father will be played by @marcanthony. It’s a brief but pivotal role. …And I still can’t believe it. #InTheHeightsMovie.” The 50-year-old singer is already on location and filming.

On Friday, June 7, Marc shared a picture featuring the film’s star Anthony Ramos. “Back in the hood having fun with Jon Chu, Anthony Ramos in the set of #intheheights #LinManuelMiranda.” In the Heights is based on the Tony award-winning musical by Lin that tells the colorful story of the residents of New York City’s Washington Heights. Starring alongside Marc and Anthony is Corey Hawkins, Dascha Polanco, Olga Merediz and Melissa Barrera. Marc, who grew up in New York City’s Spanish Harlem, has a long list of acting credits.

The Puerto Rican actor played in Man on Fire, The Substitute and alongside Salma Hayek in In the Time of Butterflies. In the Heights is the first time the singer will take the big screen, since starring alongside ex-wife Jennifer Lopez in 2006’s El cantante. Film has In a recent interview with Enrique Santos, the You Sang to Me performer shared that his favorite movie is the The Color Purple because “it’s incredible.”

The Está Rico crooner also spilled that he prefers romantic films over horror movies. “You can always learn something new. New tricks.” Dust off your vocal chops and get ready to dance in the street. In the Heights is set to hit theatres in 2020.

