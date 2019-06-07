Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had a high fashion date night at the Saint Laurent men’s spring/summer 2019 show in Malibu. The couple, who married in December 2018 stepped out in coordinating fashionable outfits made up of head-to-toe black. The two appeared nothing short of cool and edgy with The Nothing Breaks Like A Heart singer donning a pair of ripped skinnies and structured blazer. Meanwhile, the Isn’t It Romantic star matched his wife with skinny jeans and denim jacket ensemble.

Miley and Liam coordinated in black at the Saint Laurent men's spring/summer show

The 26-year-old singer kept her beauty look in tune with the show’s by-the-shore setting with her hair in beachy waves mimicking the Kim Kardashian-approved wet-hair look. Her makeup evoked punk-glam as she wore a smokey eye with a pretty coral lip-color. It should also be noted her jewelry game was on point with a melange of silver statement jewelry.

The 26-year-old singer mimicked a wet-hair look with beachy waves

The young couple showed subtle PDA with Liam wrapping his arm around his wifey and the two holding hands while photographers snapped away at the hot pair. But just like photographers fans of the coupled love seeing the Mr. and Mrs. together.

Back in May, Miley traveled to Barcelona, Spain accompanied by her hubs, and the two were welcomed by screaming fans who were thrilled by their presence. The Hannah Montana alum was set to perform her new EP She Is Coming at the annual music festival Primavera Sound. Just as the lovebirds arrived dozens of excited fans were already waiting and screaming, “esta llegando (she’s coming)!”

The couple wore Saint Laurent to their Met Gala red carpet debut as husband and wife

Ahead of her performance they made their Met Gala red carpet debut as a married couple to which they also tapped Saint Laurent’s Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello. The couple often gravitate towards his designs wearing them to major red carpets like the Avengers: Endgame premiere and the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in February.