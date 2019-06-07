Irina Shayk appears to be in good spirits despite reports that she and Bradley Cooper have split after four years together. The Russian beauty was all smiles as she arrived to LAX on Thursday, June 6, hours before news of the split broke. Before leaving to the airport, the model, 33, was spotted departing her Los Angeles home with a suitcase and puffer coat on hand. Irina, who shares daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper with Bradley, looked effortlessly chic and sleek for her post-break up travels wearing a $1,390 khaki utility jumpsuit by Burberry and oversized Celine sunglasses.

People magazine confirmed on Thursday evening that Bradley, 44, and Irina parted ways. HOLA! USA has reached out to representatives of the stars for comment. The model and A Star Is Born director first made headlines as a couple stepping out together in 2015 following their respective high-profile splits from soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and Suki Waterhouse. Over the course of their relationship, the pair welcomed their daughter, who was born in 2017.

Bradley and Irina were known for being notoriously private, and rarely made red carpet appearances together. However, earlier this year, the pair made their Oscars and Golden Globes red carpet debut. Though unlike last year, Irina walked the 2019 Met Gala red carpet solo.

Back in February, the mom-of-one admitted that she was “happy” keeping her personal life “quiet.” “I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” she told Glamour UK. “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

Meanwhile, Bradley briefly spoke about his family last year during an interview with NPR's Morning Edition saying, “I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present."