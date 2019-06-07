Wow! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter is all grown up and stunning! The proud parents shared photos of their 17-year-old, Lola Consuelos all dressed up and ready for prom with her date, boyfriend Tarek Fahmy. Their middle child looked gorgeous in a satin emerald green and beautiful long brunette locks. The talk show host posted a cute pic where Lola is putting a boutonniere on her guy. A second photo showed a sweet mother-daughter moment where Kelly stands next to her teen, and she joked, "It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos.”

VIEW GALLERY Lola looked stunning next to her beau in an emerald green dress Photo:@kellyripa

Mark also shared the same photo as his wife and captioned: “My girls.” Kelly also took to social media last year to document her then 16-year-old on prom day 2018. Lola appears next to her boyfriend looking equally beautiful in a long lavender dress featuring a daringly high slit. There’s no question Mark and Kelly’s kids are all grown up!

MORE: Kelly Ripa and kids celebrate Mark Consuelos with sweet birthday tributes

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host and the Riverdale star are also parents to their oldest son Michael Joseph, 22 and their youngest, Joaquin Antonio, 16. On June 2, the 48-year-old actor wished his 22-year-old a Happy Birthday with a cute message. Happy 22 to our #1.. @michaelconsway...you’ve led the way...We love you. So proud of you.”

VIEW GALLERY The two participated in a sweet mother-daughter photo opp Photo: @kellyripa

The couple, who met in 1995 on the set of All My Children recently celebrated their 23rd anniversary. Although the husband and wife have been together for many years, the 48-year-old television host recently shared she and the actor broke up one week before they eloped for their wedding in Las Vegas. Imagine that!

MORE: Kelly Ripa's latest photo of Mark Consuelos and their sons will have you seeing triple!

VIEW GALLERY For Prom 2018 Lola rocked a lavender dress with a daring thigh-high slit Photo: @kellyripa

In 2013, the mom-of-three opened up about her relationship with her hubs. “I love everything about him, even his annoying habits,” she told People magazine. “He is the person I was meant to be with forever, and I think he feels the same way. We really do have quite an allegiance to one another. No matter what, we support each other in everything we do.”