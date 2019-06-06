Shakira appeared in court on Thursday, June 6, to prove her innocence in an ongoing tax evasion case. The Hips Don’t Lie singer was charged in December of 2018 for allegedly failing to pay 14.5 euros ($16.4 million) in taxes from 2012-2014 when she lived in Barcelona, Spain with partner Gerard Piqué. The courts have accused her of six counts of fraud. If found guilty, the Chantaje singer could face jail time and a hefty fine. On the day of the trial, the 42-year-old singer testified that she officially began living in Spain in 2015 and does not have any debt.

“Shakira has always, including the period between 2011 and 2014, met her tax obligations in every country she has worked in,” her publicist said in a statement. “As soon as she was informed of the amount that according to Spain’s Tax Office she should pay, Shakira paid the amount in it’s entirety.” Shakira, who has sons Milan, six, and Sasha, four, with the soccer superstar, is accused of pretending to live abroad while she was residing with the FC Barcelona star in Spain.

The La Bicicleta singer’s team told the court that during the times noted in the investigation, she was a resident of the Bahamas, where she purchased property with an ex-boyfriend. The courts also accused Shak of using shelter companies to hide her earnings. According to Billboard, the singer paid a Spanish tax agency Hacienda over 20 million euro (around $25 million) in back taxes for the year of 2011.

Shakira reportedly paid another $14.5 million euro for the years of 2014 ahead of the charges becoming public. Shakira’s legal issues come on the heels of her El Dorado World Tour. The Clandestine singer kicked off the event – after slight health delays – in June 2018 and wrapped it in November. Since ending the show, the mother-of-two has taken some time off to be with her family.