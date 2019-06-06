Maluma is in a great mood! The Colombiano is celebrating the release of his new documentary Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré out now on his Youtube channel. The 25-year-old musician shared a clip that shows just how happy he is and he’s seeb bopping to his new song from his latest album 11:11 featuring Ricky Martin, No Se Me Quita. In the video Maluma walks out wearing a pair of grey silky pajamas and singing along to the catchy hit.

Maluma's new Youtube documentary is out

He thanks someone from his team who hands him a drink. Then the next thing we know he’s shirtless and attempts to make it onto a floaty as he jumps in the pool. Next to the post he wrote, “Whoever is bored listen to this song and see how it changes your mood.”

On his stories, the Medellín singer shared, “This documentary tells so many things that I never thought I would talk about but surely it was worth it. Thank you all for listening to my story. I hope you become inspired and accomplish your dreams as I am doing.”

The 90-minute film features exclusive interviews with his family and longtime friends

At a pivotal moment in the Colombia native’s career, the 90-minute-film discusses his humble beginnings in his hometown of Medellín with exclusive interviews of his parents, his older sister, and longtime friends. “A story told by my family, the people I love so much and that love me,” he adds in his story.

The doc shows how Maluma, whose real name is Juan Londoño Arias gave up his love of soccer for a musical career. In his stories, the Felices Los Cuatro singer continues, “The best part is that now is the beginning of all the best that’s to come,” before adding, “You’re going to cry and enjoy all at once."

Be right back, gonna go watch!