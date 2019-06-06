Country music superstar Granger Smith's 3-year-old son dies after 'tragic accident'

Country music star Granger Smith and his wife Amber’s three-year-old son River has passed away. The Holler singer took to social media on June 6, to share the sad news. “We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life.” Granger shared the message next to a picture of him snuggled close with little River.

Granger Smith and his wife Amber shared the news that their three-year-old son River passed away after a "tragic accident" Photo: @amberemilysmith

The 39-year-old went on to share how special his son was. “The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.” Amber took to her social media to share the same message with her followers. Accompanied by the sad post, was a sweet selfie of the mother-son duo. Granger and Amber are also parents to seven-year-old London and Lincoln, five.

The singer, also known as Earl Dibbles Jr., and his family have asked that in lieu of gifts and flowers, that donations would be made in their son’s name to the Dell Children’s Medical Center. The country music community has rallied behind the Backroad Song crooner in his time of need. Kane Brown, who is expecting a child with his wife Kayelyn Jae, wrote: “I’m here for you if you need anything at all bro just hit me up.”

Granger and Amber are also parents to London and Lincoln Photo: @grangersmith

Maren Morris also lent support writing, “I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time.” Last year, Granger spoke about taking some time off from touring to be with his family. “I’m going to take off a lot of time in November and December,” he told Taste of Country. “At least that’s the plan. I’m trying to learn to slow down. It’s an art to learn how to slow down. I’m going to do a lot of school deliveries and pickups in the fall.”