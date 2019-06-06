Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony celebrate children's graduation – see the pics

There are no more babies! Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony proudly celebrated their children’s latest milestone. Jennifer and Marc’s 11-year-old twins Emme and Max, and Alex’s daughter Ella, 11, made the smooth transition from elementary to high school. Just like any proud parents, the entertainers and the former MLB star were delighted during the graduation ceremony. They even took the time to flood their social media with messages of joy.

Alex Rodriguez shared a special moment with his now sixth grader Ella Photo: @arod

“This girl!!! Ella, you continue to amaze me and fill me with so much pride! You’re not just a sixth-grader now, you’re a beautiful young woman who’s already on her way to taking the world by storm,” the 43-year-old former New York Yankee wrote. “You make me strive to be a better father every day and it is a privilege to watch you shoot for the stars. #ellabella #rockstar#prouddaddy.” In the photo, Alex smiles wide as he poses with the graduate.

Alex shared a picture of Emme, Max and Ella, in their graduation attire with the proud caption, “Our graduates.” The slugger also shared another pic with “Max and the boys,” featuring him and Marc Anthony. Jennifer, 49, also had a proud mommy moment. The Dinero singer shared a sweet picture of the graduation trio with the caption: “Graduation Day. We’re so proud of your beautiful souls.” Jennifer, Alex and Marc have kept the celebrations and the blended family moments going for the last month.

From Alex’s 14-year-old daughters' middle school graduation to the Whitney Houston sing-a-long at Max’s recital. Celebrating and raising children together is the biggest key to their successful blended family situation. Earlier this month, the Medicine songstress shared how they all get along. "And for us, it’s like we love those kids so much," she told iHeartRadio. "We want them to be healthy, full of love, that they can have their own lives, and can accomplish anything. We know that begins with us.”