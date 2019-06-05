Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have middle schoolers on their hands. The Dinero singer shared a picture of her and Marc Anthony’s 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Alex’s 11-year-old daughter Ella, on Wednesday, June 5, ahead of their graduation. “Graduation Day. We’re so proud of your beautiful souls.” In the photo, Emme and Ella wear white dresses, while little Max wears a black suit with a blue tie.

The celebration comes a little almost a week after the family came together to celebrate Alex’s oldest daughters’ graduation. “How is my beautiful angel going to be a freshman in High School?! Congrats Tashi, we love you!” In the photo, Natasha was surrounded by love, with her father and mother standing on each side of her, and Jennifer, her children and Ella joining the picture. It’s been a fun few weeks of celebrations for J-Rod and the crew.

Last month, Alex shared a fun video featuring him, Jennifer and Marc Anthony supporting little Max at his recital. “Those who can, do. “Those who can’t, sit between two people that can and stay quiet! #imnotasinger,” he captioned the video of the superstar pair singing along to the Whitney Houston song. Jennifer, Alex and Marc have set the bar high for the vison of a blended family. Earlier this week, the Medicine singer shared the importance of maintaining a healthy dynamic for their children. Her biggest secret, letting go of pain.