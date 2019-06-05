It’s not too late to apologize for Taylor Swift! Joe Jonas recently picked up on the news that his ex-girlfriend (who he ended his relationship with in a now-infamous 25 second long voicemail) had no bad blood. In response to the Shake it Off singer appearing on Ellen and apologizing for airing out their teenage relationship drama to the world – Joe has no ill feelings. “Yeah it did feel nice,” the 29-year-old said during a sit down with ITV. “It’s something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger. At the end of the day. I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor has moved on and we’re all friends.”

Last month, Taylor apologized for letting slip that the Burnin’ Up singer ended their months-long relationship via phone. “I, like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” the Delicate songstress said during a round of Ellen’s Burning Questions game. “That was too much, that was too much. I was 18, yeah. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy. Some teenage stuff there.” The pair, who dated in 2008, have since moved on.

Taylor has been in a relationship with Joe Alwyn. Joe tied the knot to his lady-love and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. When it comes to Joe’s current and former lady, don’t get any thoughts of drama. The two blondes chopped it up on the Graham Norton Show in May – where they wore the same hairstyle – and confirmed to the world that everything is all good.

Sophie and Taylor recently met each other during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show

Things were especially good for Sophie, who admitted that she is a fan of the Look What You Made Me Do singer. “She’s a really sweet girl,” the 23-year-old X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress told Extra. “We met a couple of times before, we’re friends. She definitely wasn’t fangirling over me…I fangirled over her.”