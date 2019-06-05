Priyanka Chopra has an amazing wish for her and Nick Jonas' future children

Priyanka Chopra wants to leave her mark in the world. More importantly, she wants her and Nick Jonas’ future children to have something to be proud of. “I want to change the world a little bit,” she added. “My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something,” the Isn’t It Romantic star told InStyle magazine. When the time is right, and the Jonas babies arrive, they will have a lot to celebrate.

“I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like ‘Yeah, that was my mom.’” Priyanka, 37, and Nick, 26, said their “I do’s” during a host of ceremonies in December. Shortly after, the Sucker singer expressed his desire to start a family with his wife. “I definitely want to be a father someday,” he said during an appearance on Spotify’s The Rewind with Guy Raz. “I think that’s a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up real quick.”

The Jonas family has already grown this year. With the wedding of Nick’s big brother Joe Jonas to Sophie Turner in May, Priyanka’s bond with her new family is stronger than ever. In fact, when critics had things to say about her relationship, she shared that everyone was upset, but her.

“Nick, Joe, Sophie, my mom, his parents, everyone was furiously typing on their phones,” she said. “They were so mad.” One thing the family isn’t mad about is the bond between the J-Sisters (Priyanka, Sophie, and Kevin’s wife Danielle). In fact, it’s the actress who’s more worried. “I feel scared for the boys,” she told the magazine. “We always steal their attention.”