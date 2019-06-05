Olivia Culpo eats 'an apple a day' and sizzles in new selfie featuring a hot yellow bikini

If the secret to having Olivia Culpo’s stunning bikini body is an apple a day, then sign us up! The gorgeous model took to social media to share a photo where she’s wearing a hot yellow bikini flaunting her amazing summer bod. The retro design features one of summer’s hottest swim trends – high-cut bottoms and a wired top. The 27-year-old model, who’s already conquered the pageant world, is currently living her best life by traveling, working on beauty collaborations and now, killing it on social media.

In an interview with HOLA! USA back in March, the brunette beauty dished her secrets to the perfect selfie and how she manages to stay in shape despite jet-setting around the world. “I personally go by the 80-20 rule. 80% of the time, I try to be really good and that means not eating carbs and trying to stay away from sugars or alcohol,” she shared, adding that she also exercices plenty. “I do exercise a lot so I think that helps.”

“And 20% of the time, I’ll indulge a little bit. But If I have a shoot or something coming up, I’m pretty diligent about what I’m eating and I think that based off of that kind of balance, I’m able to indulge when I want to.”

There’s no doubt the brunette beauty is serious goals when it comes to posing for social media, and if there’s someone whose exemplary actions we should follow, it’s definitely her. “The most important thing for an Instagram post is lighting,” she explained last March. “If it’s really dark outside or cloudy, I always notice that the photos aren’t as vibrant or popping. Pro-tip: Get a nice white wall that you can use as a reflector,” she added.

Well, there you go! There's her secret for garnering four million followers and hundreds of thousands of likes.