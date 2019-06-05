One thing that Chris Hemsworth is really really good at is taking off his shirt. Whether he's playing Thor in Avengers or an undercover detective in his upcoming flick Down Under Cover, you can count on the 35-year-old actor to almost always have a shirtless scene. The whole world is naturally a fan, but his wife Elsa Pataky? Not so much. During an interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the Australian actor revealed that his Spanish wife is "sick" of seeing him without a shirt.

On the show, Chris spoke of his upcoming buddy cop movie Down Under Cover, which also stars Tiffany Haddish, and he revealed he had to expose himself a bit for the role. “There’s some male stripping going on — always healthy,” he laughed, adding that Elsa was tired of seeing him shirtless once again on the big screen. “She’s just sick of it. She’s just like, ‘Put your clothes on.'” He continued: “It’s not nearly as exciting for her at all.”

Before this hilarious revelation, the Avengers: Endgame actor previously shared that Elsa is also particularly annoyed by one thing he does. "What annoys her about me?" he asked. "Probably if I surf a little long or stay out a little late from time to time. But that's usually because of traffic!"

Chris and Elsa are parents to five-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan Hemsworth and India Rose, seven, who they are raising in the actor's home country of Australia. Still, the Spanish actress tries to infuse her culture in their everyday lives. “[I do it] by surrounding them with Spaniards. I have almost all my family here to speak to them in Spanish,” she told HOLA! USA. “I try to educate them and tell them about typical Spanish dishes. I’m going to try to go to Spain almost every summer, so that they know it and experience its culture... so they never lose their roots.”