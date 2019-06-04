Prince Albert of Monaco's daughter Jazmin Grimaldi is set to make her small screen debut

Lights, camera, Jazmin! There’s another star coming out of the Monaco royal family. Prince Albert II’s daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi is hitting the small screen for the Amazon original series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The 27-year-old shared the news in a since deleted post that featured her in full costume on the set. “And that’s a wrap..for now,” she wrote. “Thank you for a MARVELOUS first experience.”

Details surrounding Jazmin’s role have not been released. The blonde beauty remained mum about the part, telling Page Six that she had a great time filming. On Tuesday, May 4, the Fearless songstress shared a quote from her late grandmother Grace Kelly. “Everything has to be earned through work, persistence and honesty.” The California-native hinted at her role in a sweet post dedicated to her late grandmother. Leading the post was a photo of her paternal grandmother, the To Catch a Thief actress Grace Kelly.

MORE: Grace Kelly's granddaughters compete in an all-female off-road challenge

“In light of recent acting work, I couldn’t help but walk down memory lane and draw inspiration from my beautiful Grandmothers Grace and Jean! Miss and love you both! #amazonprimevideo #film #tv #actress#throwback #gracekelly #grandma#goodgenes #timeless #classic#oldhollywood #women#fearlesswomen #lineage #familytree#geneology #1950s #family #vintage#themarvelousmrsmaisel.”

Jazmin is Prince Albert II of Monaco's oldest child

Grace Kelly’s spirit will certainly be alive in the series, which stars Rachel Brosnahan and is centered around a wife and mother in the 1950s, who begins a career in stand-up comedy. The third season of the series has begun filming in New York City. There is no word on when it will premiere, but royal watchers and Maisel fans alike should keep their eyes peeled for the exciting new season – and it’s special guest.