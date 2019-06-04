It’s official – Jennifer Lopez is a fashion icon! Although the 49-year-old singer, actress, producer – you name it – has always been considered a style icon due to her hundreds of wow fashion moments on and off the red carpet, JLo was officially tapped by the fashion community for an award to honor her style. On Monday, June 3, 2019, Alex Rodriguez’s fiancé received a trophy for the prestigious CFDA Fashion Icon Award. Jennifer follows in Rihanna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and more A-list celebrities’ footsteps who’ve been honored in previous years.

During her acceptance speech, the Bronx native talked of realizing the power of fashion at an early age. “Receiving an award for the fashion image you put forward is a huge honor. But when you realize the power of fashion at such a young age, even subconsciously, you know it’s going to be a big part of our life,” she said. “I think we all realize the power fashion has from the very beginning when you wear your special dress and your daddy says, ‘Oh, you look so beautiful!’ or your grandma fauns over you. You understand that how people see you is important, and a lot of that is what you wear. But after I started my career and it expanded into movies and music, I learned that it’s much more profound than that,” continued the Medicine singer.

JLo also opened up about getting creative with clothing while growing up. “As a girl, I didn’t have a lot of clothes, but I would cut up my sweatshirts and jeans and make miniskirts out of them and I’d try to be like my idols— Madonna, Cyndi Lauper. I was also influenced by the people in my neighborhood and the explosion of hip hop at that time,” she shared.

“Being in the epicenter of that—the baggy jeans and the shell-toe Adidas and the Timberland boots, and lots and lots and lots of jewelry. Too much jewelry was not enough jewelry. Some things never change. And of course my hoops, I can’t forget my signature hoops!”

The fashion honoree also gave credit to those who have helped shape her along the way – including the late makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin and celebrity hairstylist Oribe Canales, who passed away in December 2018, as well as her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

“I’ve been a little sentimental lately because this is a special year for me personally. I’m about to start a tour in celebration of a big birthday—you don’t have to say it out loud! We know! [laughs]. It’s also the 20th anniversary of my album On the 6, and yes, it’s almost been 20 years since that green [Versace] dress."

"Since that moment, green has always been my lucky color. [That dress has] been around for 40 movies, 11 albums, a couple of babies, a couple of divorces, but countless great moments. And as this night shows, there is so much to look forward to.”