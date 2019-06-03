Jhay Cortez’s first song from his debut album Famouz, out now, may be called No Me Conoce, but with a voice like his and his signature purple hair, you will want to know him and ASAP! In one word, Jhay is cool. The 26-year-old Puerto Rican already has a roster of hits that he has contributed to artistically, including All Eyes on Me featuring Miky Woodz and Estan Pa Mi withJ Balvin. In fact, the Colombian reggaetonero has been one of Jhay’s biggest supporters as he launches his own singing career and is on his No Me Conoce remix with Bad Bunny. “I’m really excited,” Jhay, who has always lived his life outside the box, tells HOLA! USA. “I worked on this album completely by myself, from the mastering, the beats, the whole process.”

Watch the video above for our first installment of Ponte al Ritmo to get to know more about the soulful “unicorn” as he shares a glimpse into his lifestyle, takes us to Flow Music Studio where his vision comes to life and learn what makes him “JhayCo.”

