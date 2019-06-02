JLo is the gal who truly knows no limit! During the 2019 CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Awards, which will take place at the Brooklyn Museum on June 3, JLo is set to receive the Fashion Icon Award of the year, and with nominees like the Olsen twins and Marc Jacobs, the ceremony is guaranteed to be a star-studded, jaw-dropping event.

From filming in NYC to attending her children's school plays and yes, even planning her wedding while prepping for her upcoming tour, this jack-of-all-trades does not stop. Showing up to these various events and activities, however, is not enough - JLo leaves impressions at every red carpet, performance and on-screen appearance. Check out the video below to see some of the Hustlers’ star and producer's most iconic looks.

Loading the player...

The CFDA announced their nomination on April 16 via social media, citing the Medicine singer as “uninhibited and always memorable” and the organization’s chairman applauded the artist for using fashion as a vehicle to express “confidence and power."